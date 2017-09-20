The New York Giants have not looked good through the first two games of the 2017 NFL season, playing poorly like most of the 0-2 teams across the league.

But the difference between the Giants and many of the other winless teams is that they were supposed to be much better, although oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com are starting to lose faith and have set them as six-point road underdogs visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in a key NFC East matchup on Sunday.

New York is coming off a 24-10 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, failing to come through as a three-point home favorite. The Giants have scored just 13 points through their first two games, with only the San Francisco 49ers (12) and Cincinnati Bengals (nine) worse so far. Both of those teams are also winless, as are the New York Jets, who have managed to score 32 points while giving up an NFL-worst 66.

Philadelphia has gone 6-2 straight up and against the spread in its last eight home games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, also winning five of the past six meetings with New York both SU and ATS. The Eagles will be playing their home opener after splitting games against the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike last season, the Lions (2-0) are off to a surprisingly good start, as the lone unbeaten team remaining in the NFC North. Detroit dropped three of four to begin last year before reeling off eight wins in nine games, and now the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons visit Motown looking to improve to 3-0 versus the division in 2017.

The Falcons have defeated the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in their first two games, the latter of which was a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta handled Green Bay fairly easily again in a 34-23 victory after struggling at times against an inferior Chicago team on the road in the season opener.

The Falcons have been installed as three-point road favorites at Ford Field and own marks of 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings with the Lions.