The New England Patriots bounced back from their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by routing the New Orleans Saints on the road last week. But there remain some concerns about the defending Super Bowl champions moving forward due to injuries even though they are +400 favorites (bet $100 to win $400) to repeat this year.

Regardless, the Chiefs are a team to watch closely along with two other AFC West teams that are 2-0 and rising on the Super Bowl LII odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Kansas City stayed undefeated by topping the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 last week and saw its odds go from +1600 to win Super Bowl LII to +1400 after that victory. But the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos also stayed unbeaten at 2-0, with their odds improving as well.

The Raiders blew out the New York Jets 45-20 and moved up to +900 from +1000, now tied as the co-third choice to win the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Broncos jumped from +2500 up to +1800 following a 42-17 victory against the Dallas Cowboys as home underdogs on the NFL betting lines in Week 2.

The Cowboys dropped from +1000 to +1400 and still have running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field, for now, as a decision on his pending six-game suspension looms. Dallas is one of three 1-1 teams in the NFC East, tied with the Eagles and Washington Redskins for first in the standings, with the New York Giants sitting in the cellar at 0-2. The Giants fell from +3300 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl after losing 24-10 to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles went from +3300 to +4000 following their loss at Kansas City, and the Redskins saw their odds cut in half from +15000 to +7500 after topping the Los Angeles Rams for their first win of the season last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers who, at +800, are the second choice to win the Super Bowl despite not playing particularly well on either side of the ball so far. The Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are tied atop the AFC North at 2-0, and the latter is +3300 to win the Super Bowl.

Two more teams worth mentioning are the NFC's Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, who squared off against each other last Sunday night. The Falcons beat the Packers for the third straight time 34-23 and moved from +1400 to win the Super Bowl up to +1000.

With the loss, Green Bay fell from +750 to +1000 on the Super Bowl futures. They'll get a chance to bounce back this week as big 9-point favorites at home against the Bengals.