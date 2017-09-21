Rams’ Sammy Watkins Evaluated for Concussion

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins left the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Watkins was in midst of his best game as a member of the Rams, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins was hit hard while going across the goal line on his second score, which appeared to lead to his injury.

Watkins, a former first-round pick, was acquired by the Rams in an off-season trade with the Buffalo Bills and is the team’s top wideout. Robert Woods was the Rams’ leading receiver at the time of Watkins’ injury on Thursday. Rookie Cooper Kupp has also featured in the passing game this season.