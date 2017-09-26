The final score of last Sunday’s London game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens was not nearly indicative of how oddsmakers and bettors thought it would go based on the opening and closing odds.

When all was said and done, the Jaguars blew out the Ravens 44-7 as 3-point underdogs, with both teams moving to 2-1.

This Sunday, it is the reborn New Orleans Saints (1-2) taking on the Miami Dolphins (1-1) across the pond as 3-point favorites on the NFL Week 4 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Saints woke up offensively to throttle the Carolina Panthers 34-13 on the road in Week 3 as 5.5-point underdogs following a disappointing 0-2 start. Now New Orleans meets a Miami team that looked listless in losing 20-6 to the New York Jets as 5.5-point road favorites after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

The Saints are 9-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 games away from home overall. Miami is 1-6 SU in its previous seven Week 4 games.

Elsewhere, things will not get any easier for the Panthers (2-1) in Week 4, as they visit the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (2-1) as 8.5-point road underdogs. The Patriots rallied back for a 36-33 win over the Houston Texans last week and obviously did not come close to covering the spread as 13.5-point chalk.

However, Carolina has covered four straight versus New England, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, which adds a little intrigue.

Jacksonville will visit the Jets (1-2) next after coming back to the United States in what might be the ugliest matchup of Week 4. The Jaguars are 2-0 SU and ATS when playing away from home this year, but they have lost each of the past three meetings with New York.

A couple key divisional games in the AFC should help make up for that one though, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) visit Baltimore and the Denver Broncos (2-1) host the Oakland Raiders (2-1). The Steelers are coming off a 23-17 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on the road, but they are listed as 3-point road chalk against the Ravens, who are an impressive 10-1 ATS in their last 11 against AFC North foes.

The Raiders looked bad in a 27-10 road loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday night, and they are 2.5-point underdogs at Denver. The Broncos have owned their AFC West rivals for the most part lately, going 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in the past 11 meetings.

Finally, the biggest point spread of the week is in favor of the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) hosting the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) in the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Seahawks are 13-point home favorites despite the Colts winning three of the last four games between the teams and covering four of the previous five in the series.