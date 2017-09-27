Four AFC teams coming off losses in Week 3 will have an excellent opportunity to rebound when they play key divisional games this Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos host the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers are three-point road favorites on the NFL Week 4 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, while the Raiders are 2.5-point underdogs as visitors for the second week in a row.

In fact, both Pittsburgh and Oakland will be playing away from home in consecutive weeks, something that was a favorable situation for the latter until the team got blown out 27-10 by the Washington Redskins as three-point road chalk.

Despite the lopsided loss, the Raiders are still 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 road games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. That includes a 6-2 ATS mark last regular season.

Denver has enjoyed a lot of recent success against Oakland and hopes that will help the team bounce back from a 26-16 road loss to the Buffalo Bills as three-point road favorites last week. The Broncos have won nine of the previous 11 head-to-head matchups with the Raiders, going an impressive 8-3 ATS in those games.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are also coming off a road loss, falling to the Chicago Bears 23-17 in overtime as 6.5-point favorites. Pittsburgh looked nothing like an AFC title contender in that setback at Chicago, with running back Le’Veon Bell still trying to get going on the ground after missing the entire preseason due to a contract dispute.

Bell finished with just 61 rushing yards on 15 carries against the Bears, and he has totaled 180 on 52 totes overall through three games compared to 263 on 48 a year ago.

Last week was even worse for the Ravens, who were routed 44-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as three-point favorites on the NFL betting lines. Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco completed 8-of-18 passes for only 28 yards with two interceptions versus Jacksonville before getting benched in favor of backup Ryan Mallett.

The good news for the Ravens is that they have fared well lately against the Steelers, winning four of the past five meetings and covering the spread in each of the last three games between the teams.