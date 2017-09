The Packers vs. Bears game has been suspended due to lightning in the area.

The Packers were leading the Bears 14-0 after the first quarter when the game was suspended and the players returned to the locker room.

The bowl at Lambeau Field was also cleared.

CBS is reporting that they are aiming to get the players back on the field by 9:31 p.m. EST.

When the game restarts, the Bears will have a first-and-10 at the Green Bay 47-yard line.