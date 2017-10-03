There are four teams still looking for their first win heading into Week 5 of the NFL season, and one of them is virtually guaranteed to earn a victory.

That is because the Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) are visiting the New York Giants (0-4) in one of the 14 games on the slate, with the visitors listed as 3.5-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. A tie of course would keep both of the teams winless.

The Chargers are 3-0 straight up and against the spread in the past three meetings with New York. In addition, the Giants have failed to cover the spread the last five times they have hosted a West Coast team.

The Cleveland Browns (0-4) are also favored to win their first game on Sunday, as they host the surprising New York Jets (2-2) as 1.5-point home favorites. The Jets have put together back-to-back wins following an 0-2 start, and they have won the past four meetings with the Browns both SU and ATS.

Cleveland has dropped 20 of its last 21 early afternoon games, going 2-11-1 ATS in the team’s previous 14 overall.

The fourth team with a shot at winning in Week 5 is the San Francisco 49ers (0-4) visiting the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) as 1.5-point road dogs. The 49ers are 3-1 ATS in the past four road meetings with the Colts. However, Indy has won the last three games between the teams and is 3-1 SU in its previous four when hosting a West Coast team.

As for the undefeated teams, only one remains following Week 4, with the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) set to visit the Houston Texans (2-2) in the Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs are coming off a 29-20 home win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football, so this will be their second consecutive prime-time game.

Kansas City is listed as 1.5-point road chalk on the NFL Week 5 odds and has won three of the past four meetings. The Texans are just 3-21-1 ATS in their last 25 prime-time games.

The Atlanta Falcons were unbeaten prior to last week, and they are on a bye after falling to the Buffalo Bills at home. The Bills (3-1) lead the AFC East over the Jets and New England Patriots (2-2), and they now visit the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) as 3-point road dogs. Buffalo is 11-3 SU and ATS in the past 14 meetings with Cincinnati.

As for the Patriots, they kick off Week 5 by visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) as 5.5-point road chalk on Thursday Night Football.

Both of New England’s two losses so far have shockingly come at home while the team has won nine in a row on the road (8-1 ATS) dating back to last season, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Tampa Bay has won six straight at home (4-2 ATS).