The NFL says there has been no discussion regarding the Chargers returning to San Diego.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart says neither the league nor the team is considering a move, despite low attendance numbers so far in Los Angeles.

Lockhart restates Spanos position that establishing roots in LA "is a process". Says NFL willing to help where needed. #Chargers — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 3, 2017

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles after spending the last six decades in San Diego.

The Chargers are playing their home games the next two seasons at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., until a $1.5 billion stadium they plan to share with the Rams is built in nearby Inglewood. During Sunday's game against the Eagles, the team covered some seats with tarps despite the small seating capacity.

Los Angeles is 0–4 this season, one of four teams in the NFL still without a win.