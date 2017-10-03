NFL

NFL: No Discussion on Returning Chargers to San Diego

The NFL says there has been no discussion regarding the Chargers returning to San Diego.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart says neither the league nor the team is considering a move, despite low attendance numbers so far in Los Angeles. 

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles after spending the last six decades in San Diego.

The Chargers are playing their home games the next two seasons at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., until a $1.5 billion stadium they plan to share with the Rams is built in nearby Inglewood. During Sunday's game against the Eagles, the team covered some seats with tarps despite the small seating capacity. 

Los Angeles is 0–4 this season, one of four teams in the NFL still without a win.

