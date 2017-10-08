On the day they dropped Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as an endorser after comments he made to a female reporter, yogurt company signed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Prescott is set to film his first commercial for the company this week.

Newton, during a weekly press conference, said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it's funny" when asked by Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue about wide receiver Devin Funchess and the way he runs his routes.

The 2015 NFL MVP apologized saying his comments were "extremely degrading and disrespectful."

Precott was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of Year after helping lead the Cowboys to 13 wins last season and an NFC East Division title.

Prescott is set to make $540,000 in base salary, but will earn millions more in endorsements.

He already has endorsement deals with Beats By Dre, Tostitos tortilla chips, Campbell's Chunky Soup, and Pepsi among others.