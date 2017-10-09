Watch: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Released During Monday Night Football

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released during halftime of the Bears and Vikings game.

Chris Chavez
October 09, 2017

The trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film debuted during the Monday Night Football broadcast between the Vikings and Bears.

A new trailer and movie poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired during during halftime of the game.

The film opens in U.S. theaters on December 15.

Check out the trailer and movie poster below:

In 2012 Disney purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion, putting the Star Wars franchise under the same umbrella as Monday Night Football. The Last Jedi is preceded by The Force Awakens, which was released in 2015. Both films are part of the sequel trilogy to the first six films.

Episode IX is expected to be released in 2019.

