The trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film debuted during the Monday Night Football broadcast between the Vikings and Bears.

A new trailer and movie poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired during during halftime of the game.

The film opens in U.S. theaters on December 15.

Check out the trailer and movie poster below:

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

In 2012 Disney purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion, putting the Star Wars franchise under the same umbrella as Monday Night Football. The Last Jedi is preceded by The Force Awakens, which was released in 2015. Both films are part of the sequel trilogy to the first six films.

Episode IX is expected to be released in 2019.