Two division leaders will have an opportunity to further prove themselves as worthy Super Bowl contenders out of the NFC when they square off in the Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup.

The NFC West-leading Carolina Panthers (4-1) have put injury concerns aside and will host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) as consensus 3.5-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the past two weeks, the Panthers have quieted their critics with consecutive road wins over the New England Patriots (3-2) and Detroit Lions (3-2), who were tied for the lead in their respective divisions before losing to them.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton has re-emerged as a legitimate NFL MVP candidate again after throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns at Detroit last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have been led to three consecutive wins by second-year signal-caller Carson Wentz, who is also coming off his best performance of the young season. Wentz threw for 304 yards with a career-high four touchdowns in a 31-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals last week and continues to look more and more like a veteran.

The favorite has gone 4-0 straight up and against the spread in the past four meetings between the teams, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Philadelphia has also dropped six in a row (1-5 (ATS)) on the road to teams with winning records.

In the AFC, the most intriguing game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, as the league’s lone unbeaten team will try to avenge two losses from last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) host the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) as 4-point favorites on the Week 6 NFL betting lines and will need to contain running back Le’Veon Bell in order to avoid a third straight loss in the series. Bell totaled 314 rushing yards in the two wins last year.

Before losing the last two meetings with the Steelers, the Chiefs had gone 4-1 ATS in the previous five. Kansas City is also a perfect 5-0 ATS this season, beating each of its opponents by at least one touchdown. But Pittsburgh has gone 9-3 SU in its last 12 games after losing as a favorite and remains the team to beat in the AFC North.