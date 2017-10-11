There are three winless teams remaining in the NFL, and all of them face huge challenges in Week 6 as massive road underdogs. But none are bigger than the injury-riddled New York Giants (0-5) as they visit the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday Night Football as consensus 12-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Giants lost three wide receivers for the season last Sunday in a 27-22 home loss to the previously winless San Diego Chargers (1-4), and now they have to play one of the best defensive teams in the league.

With Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) all out for New York, quarterback Eli Manning will have a tough task ahead of him at Denver.

To make matters worse, the Broncos are 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in the past four meetings, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, while also going 12-5 SU in their last 17 primetime games.

In addition, the Cleveland Browns (0-5) and San Francisco 49ers (0-5) are nearly double-digit road dogs too, and they will be hard-pressed to earn their first wins when they visit the Houston Texans (2-3) and Washington Redskins (2-2), respectively.

The Browns have lost three in a row both SU and ATS to the Texans, and the 49ers have dropped nine straight on the East Coast. The good news for San Francisco is that Washington is coming off a bye and is 2-7 SU and ATS in its last nine under that scenario. The 49ers have also surprisingly won five of six on the road vs. the Redskins.

Another team that is a huge underdog on the NFL Week 6 odds is the Miami Dolphins (2-2), who visit the Atlanta Falcons (3-1) off a bye week. The Dolphins are 11-point road dogs and have gone 1-6-1 ATS in the past eight meetings with the Falcons. Atlanta has played great recently following a bye, going 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in its last eight in that situation.

However, Miami is not the only AFC East team with more than one win that is a big underdog this week. The New York Jets (3-2) are tied for the division lead with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, who visit MetLife Stadium this week as 9.5-point road chalk.

The Patriots have won 10 of the past 12 meetings, but the Jets have gone 6-1-1 ATS in the previous eight and 7-2 ATS in their last nine at home versus winning teams.

Finally, will this finally be the week that the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) suffer their first loss? The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) beat them twice last season and sit as four-point road underdogs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Steelers are 9-3 SU in their past 12 games after losing as favorites, and they have also won five of the previous six in the series.