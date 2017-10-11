The Giants travel to Denver to take on the Broncos this week in what will be the first game since Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Before the season started, the three-time Pro Bowler said he is looking to become the NFL's highest-paid player with his next contract. Beckham has been dealing with injuries since the preseason, and although he was only able to play in four games this season after missing the season-opener, at least one person is saying he still deserves to get the biggest deal in league history.

While speaking with Giants reporters on a conference call, Denver's Von Miller made it clear that even though Beckham is not a quarterback, he should be paid like one.

"Odell should be the highest-paid player ever in the National Football League," Miller said according to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "He should be the highest-paid player ever, regardless of position. That's just the type of player he is. It doesn't matter if it's quarterback, offensive line, receiver. It doesn't matter. The type of impact that he has on the globe, the type of viewers that he brings -- just him as a player. That makes up for him not playing quarterback. So, he's a once in a lifetime player. Definitely deserving."

Miller went on to explain that despite suffering a season-ending injury last week it doesn't mean Beckham can't come back and have the same impact he did before.

"There's no reason that he won't come back and be the same type of player," Miller said according to ESPN. "That's just one of the guys that you invest in. When you get a guy like that, that's the guy that you invest in, that you want to keep around for his whole career."

Miller was in a similar position when he tore his ACL in 2013 and then came back to have 14.5 sacks in 2014. Two years later he signed a six-year deal to stay with Denver.

Beckham, 24, will not become a free agent until 2019.