Luke Kuechly Being Evaluated for a Concussion

Luke Kuechly went to the locker room late in the second quarter against the Eagles Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 12, 2017

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Eagles as he is being evaluated for a concussion, according to the team.

Kuechly left the game and went to the locker room on his own power late in the second quarter.

Last season Kuechly suffered a concussion in a Thursday night game against the Saints that ended his season early. The year before that Kuechly missed time with a concussion as well.

This season, the three-time All-Pro has 32 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble going into Week Six.

