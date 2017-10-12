Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Eagles as he is being evaluated for a concussion, according to the team.

Kuechly left the game and went to the locker room on his own power late in the second quarter.

Last season Kuechly suffered a concussion in a Thursday night game against the Saints that ended his season early. The year before that Kuechly missed time with a concussion as well.

This season, the three-time All-Pro has 32 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble going into Week Six.