The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants all hit the road this week as big underdogs at the sportsbooks hoping to earn their first wins of the season.

For the Browns and 49ers, that fact is not surprising at all. But when it comes to the Giants, oddsmakers and bettors alike could not have imagined that they would be sitting at 0-5 heading into Week 6. The other New York team – the Jets – were supposed to be battling Cleveland and San Francisco for the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Instead, though, injuries have made it a real possibility that the Giants could end up going 0-16. In fact, of the three winless teams, only the Browns have lower odds of finishing that way at +800 (bet $100 to win $800). New York’s number is currently at +950, while San Francisco’s is +1200 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The odds of any team going 0-16 for the second time ever is +300, while the price on that not happening is still a strong favorite at -400 (bet $400 to $100). The 2008 Detroit Lions remain the only team in league history to go winless with a 16-game schedule.

Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016 and picked up its lone victory in Week 16 at home against the San Diego Chargers. This year, the best bet for the Browns might be beating the Chargers again on the road in Week 13, especially since Los Angeles does not really have any real home-field advantage since relocating to the StubHub Center in Carson.

The 49ers will host the Giants in Week 10 before their bye and play in a weaker division (NFC West), so maybe that is why their odds are not as low as the other two winless teams. San Francisco managed to pick up two wins in 2016, sweeping the Los Angeles Rams, and they nearly defeated them a fourth straight time earlier this season.

New York plays in arguably the league’s toughest division (NFC East) and has a very difficult schedule the rest of the way. The Giants host the Rams in Week 9 after their bye before visiting the 49ers and might go winless if they lose both of those games. Last year, they won nine of their last 11 games after a 2-3 start and made the playoffs.