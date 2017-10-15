Brock Osweiler Takes Over at QB for Broncos After Trevor Siemian Injured Shoulder on Pick-Six

Brock Osweiler is under center for the Broncos after Trevor Siemian had to leave with an injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 15, 2017

Trevor Siemian is questionable to return for the Broncos after injuring his left shoulder when he whiffed on an attempt to tackle Janoris Jenkins as he returned an interception for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

With Siemian out, the Broncos put Brock Osweiler in at quarterback to close out the first half. Denver trails the Giants 17-3 at the break.

Through four games, Siemian had completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 888 yards, seven touchdown and four interceptions. On Sunday, he was 11-for-23 for 148 yards and two picks.

In relief, Osweiler went two-for-four for 18 yards.

Last season, Siemian missed two games with injuries.

