Trevor Siemian is questionable to return for the Broncos after injuring his left shoulder when he whiffed on an attempt to tackle Janoris Jenkins as he returned an interception for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

With Siemian out, the Broncos put Brock Osweiler in at quarterback to close out the first half. Denver trails the Giants 17-3 at the break.

Through four games, Siemian had completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 888 yards, seven touchdown and four interceptions. On Sunday, he was 11-for-23 for 148 yards and two picks.

In relief, Osweiler went two-for-four for 18 yards.

Last season, Siemian missed two games with injuries.