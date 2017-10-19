Watch: Raiders Pull Off Flea Flicker for a 38-Yard Touchdown

The Raiders pulled off a flea-flicker for a 38-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 19, 2017

Flea-flickers are fun, that's for sure. Their efficacy is another story; it feels like we see the quarterback eat the football and take a sack just as often as he actually throws the ball downfield. 

The Raiders pulled one off—with an assist from the refs—for a 38-yard touchdown on Thursday night against the Chiefs. Derek Carr found Amari Cooper for the score, though it seemed pretty clear that Cooper got separation by pushing off. 

How that's not pass interference, the world may never know. But that's a beautiful sight for Raider fans, particularly because it was Cooper who caught the ball. Cooper has been struggling mightily, and any big play he can make, whether ref assisted or not, could be the confidence boost he needs to get his season back on track. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters