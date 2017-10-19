How good is third-year quarterback Brett Hundley as he prepares to replace the injured Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a broken collarbone last week?

Fans of the Green Bay Packers and NFL bettors will find out the answer to that question this Sunday when Hundley and his team host the New Orleans Saints as 5.5-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy thinks enough of Hundley that he has not publicly stated he is interested in bringing in another veteran signal-caller to challenge the UCLA product for the starting job. Hundley was the team’s fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and slipped after a somewhat disappointing junior season for the UCLA Bruins.

Hundley looked good in the preseason, which is one reason why McCarthy is giving him a shot.

So how will Hundley fare versus the Saints in his first career NFL start? You can wager on him throwing over/under 1.5 interceptions, with the under favored at -150 (bet $150 to win $100) on the NFL props board for Week 7.

The under is an even bigger favorite on o/u 1.5 touchdown passes at -200. In addition, the o/u on his total passing yards against New Orleans is listed at 230.5.

Of course, the Packers could eventually sign someone like Colin Kaepernick or Tony Romo, both of whom are out of football right now. But the odds of either one playing a game for Green Bay are listed at +700 (bet $100 to win $700).

Do you think Brett Favre could be lured out of retirement? Then you can get +5000 on the Hall of Famer suiting up in the green and gold once again.

Regardless of who leads the Packers the rest of the way, their odds to win the Super Bowl have taken a major hit without the two-time NFL MVP Rodgers under center.

They are also now small underdogs to make the playoffs at +110, and their over/under win total has fallen to 8, with the over slightly favored at -130. The price on Green Bay not qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2008 is a solid favorite at -150.