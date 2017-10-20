Jameis Winston Will Start Sunday Despite Injured Throwing Shoulder

Jameis Winston has an AC joint sprain but he’s still starting against the Bills. 

By Dan Gartland
October 20, 2017

Jameis Winston’s injured right shoulder won’t keep him out for Sunday’s game against the Bills, the team announced Friday

Winston sprained the AC joint in his shoulder during last week’s loss to the Cardinals. He said after the game that he didn’t think the injury would force him to sit out any games.

An AC joint sprain is a fairly common injury in the NFL, causing Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to miss two games last season. Lions receiver Golden Tate suffered the same injury last week and is reportedly expected to miss multiple games

Ryan Fitzpatrick played fairly well in relief of Winston last week, completing 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bucs (2–3) have a chance to get to .500 with a win in Buffalo on Sunday. The Panthers currently lead the division at 4–2. 

