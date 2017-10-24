Six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher and current Colts assistant coach Robert Mathis was arrested early Tuesday morning in suburban Indianapolis for operating a vehicle while intoxicated despite blowing 0.052% on a breathalyzer test, below Indiana's legal limit of 0.08%.

Indiana law allows police to make a DUI arrest even if the driver's blood alcohol content is below the legal limit in special circumstances, and Mathis was driving the wrong way down a one-way street, reports the Indianapolis Star.

It now appears the alcohol wasn't the only substance impairing Mathis at the time of the arrest. He admitted to taking a sleeping pill as well as drinking alcohol before operating the vehicle, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. The effects of alcohol and sleeping pills tend to compound each other, and doctors typically advise against mixing the two drugs.

Mathis was arrested just after midnight in the town of Carmel. The 36-year-old was taken to the Hamilton County jail, where online records show he was released some time before 9:30 a.m. ET.

Mathis recorded 123 sacks in 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Indianapolis Colts, and was named First Team All-Pro after leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2013. After retiring after last season, Mathis was hired by the Colts in September as a pass rush consultant.