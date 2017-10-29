Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 8, courtesy of Game Stream.

In arguably the best game of the season so far, the Seahawks got the ball back at their own nine-yard line, down four points with 1:39 left in the game, and Russell Wilson set up his game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with this incredible pass to Paul Richardson.

But just before this drive, the Texans put on their own show, with Deshaun Watson connecting with DeAndre Hopkins for a 72-yard touchdown pass, then giving Houston the lead.

The game in Seattle wasn't all offense. In the first quarter, veteran Earl Thomas stepped in front of a pass intended for Hopkins and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster—did you hear that he’s the youngest player in the league?—went 97 yards on this reception from Ben Roethlisberger for the touchdown.

LeSean McCoy showed that he's ... not slow ... on this 48-yard run against the Raiders.

Jalen Mills cut off Pierre Garcon to pick off C.J. Beathard, and he weaved through seemingly the entire offense to complete the pick-six. The Eagles shut down the 49ers in a 33–10 victory.

Andy Dalton hits Joe Mixon for this 67-yard reception, definitely the longest play of the rookie RB's NFL career. The Bengals hung on for a narrow 24–23 victory over the Colts.

Melvin Gordon escaped up the sidelines for this 87-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Chargers up against the Patriots.