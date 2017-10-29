Quickly
- From the action-packed Texans-Seahawks game to Melvin Gordon's 87-yard run against the Patriots, here's the must-see plays of NFL Week 8.
In arguably the best game of the season so far, the Seahawks got the ball back at their own nine-yard line, down four points with 1:39 left in the game, and Russell Wilson set up his game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with this incredible pass to Paul Richardson.
But just before this drive, the Texans put on their own show, with Deshaun Watson connecting with DeAndre Hopkins for a 72-yard touchdown pass, then giving Houston the lead.
JuJu Smith-Schuster—did you hear that he’s the youngest player in the league?—went 97 yards on this reception from Ben Roethlisberger for the touchdown.
Jalen Mills cut off Pierre Garcon to pick off C.J. Beathard, and he weaved through seemingly the entire offense to complete the pick-six. The Eagles shut down the 49ers in a 33–10 victory.
Melvin Gordon escaped up the sidelines for this 87-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Chargers up against the Patriots.