Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 8, courtesy of Game Stream.

In arguably the best game of the season so far, the Seahawks got the ball back at their own nine-yard line, down four points with 1:39 left in the game, and Russell Wilson set up his game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with this incredible pass to Paul Richardson.

But just before this drive, the Texans put on their own show, with Deshaun Watson connecting with DeAndre Hopkins for a 72-yard touchdown pass, then giving Houston the lead.