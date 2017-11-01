The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) are expected to face a Dallas Cowboys (4-3) team missing reigning NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, as his six-game suspension is finally slated to start in Week 9 when the teams meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Sunday’s matchup is listed as a pick’em at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chiefs ended their two-game skid with a 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos (3-4) on Monday night in Week 8, covering the spread as 7-point home favorites. Next Kansas City visits a Dallas team riding a two-game winning streak, but Elliott was instrumental in that with 297 rushing yards and five touchdowns during that stretch.

The Chiefs have lost four in a row away from home in this series, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and the road team has dropped seven of the past eight meetings.

Without Elliott in the backfield, the Cowboys will likely need to come up with a different offensive game plan focused more around second-year quarterback Dak Prescott.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year beat out Elliott for the award a year ago, but he has regressed a bit in his second season as opposing defenses have limited him as a passer. Since a 19-3 season-opening win over the New York Giants, Prescott has not thrown for more than 252 yards, and he did not throw a touchdown pass last week.

Another AFC West team playing an NFC East foe is the Broncos, who have struggled offensively en route to losing three straight. Denver visits the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) as an 8-point road underdog and has scored just three touchdowns during the losing streak, including two in the fourth quarter when the game was essentially over.

While the Broncos have lost the previous three meetings on the road, they own an impressive 11-3 straight-up mark in their last 14 games when playing in the early afternoon.

The Eagles are on a six-game winning streak since losing at Kansas City in Week 2, and acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday to further bolster their offense. However, Philadelphia has lost the last five times that the team has won six straight games.