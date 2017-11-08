The visiting team has covered the spread the last five times that the Seattle Seahawks have faced the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle bettors will be looking for that trend to continue on Thursday night as their team heads to Glendale as a 5.5-point favorite on the Week 10 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Seahawks enter Week 10 sitting one game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West standings, thanks to a 17-14 loss to Washington last weekend as 8-point home favorites. That snapped Seattle's four-game straight-up winning streak. Arizona is coming off a 20-10 road win over lowly San Francisco, covering as 2.5-point favorites in that game.

The other two primetime games for Week 10 have the New England Patriots on the road at the Denver Broncos as 7.5-point favorites, and the Carolina Panthers hosting the Miami Dolphins as 9-point favorites. New England is just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight road games against Denver, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, although the Broncos are riding an ugly 0-4 SU and ATS run. Carolina is only 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven night games.

Three double-digit favorites are on the board for Week 10, including the Rams as 11.5-point chalk hosting a Houston Texans team missing injured quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Rams have been a profitable team in Week 10 of the season over the years, going 6-2 ATS in their last eight Week 10 outings. Without Watson last week Houston fell 20-14 at home against the Indianapolis Colts in a game in which they were listed as 6-point favorites.

The Colts are 10-point home underdogs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday; Indianapolis is a lucrative 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games getting points at home though. As well, the winless Cleveland Browns are 12-point road underdogs against the Detroit Lions.

The Minnesota Vikings opened as 2.5-point favorites at Washington for this week, but that line has come down slightly to Minnesota -1.5 at the sportsbooks. The New Orleans Saints are also road favorites for Week 10, giving 2.5 points against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints are riding a six-game SU winning streak and are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against Buffalo.

And the Atlanta Falcons opened as 3-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday, but that line could move if Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gets his suspension reinstated by the weekend. For totals bettors, the OVER is 4-1 in their last five meetings.