The New England Patriots return from their bye week looking to build on a four-game winning streak as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in primetime as healthy road favorites on the NFL Week 10 betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Tom Brady and company headed into their week off with a 21-13 win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, just covering the 6.5-point spread on the day. New England's current streak has seen them pick up wins over Tampa Bay, the Jets, Atlanta, and the Chargers, covering the spread in three of those four contests. That has the Patriots in their usual spot atop the AFC East standings at 6-2 SU and 4-4 against the spread through eight games.

Now the Patriots will face an old rival on Sunday night, albeit one that is struggling badly at the moment. The Broncos have lost four games in a row both SU and ATS, including last week's 51-23 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles as 7-point road underdogs with Brock Osweiler taking over the team's starting quarterback duties from Trevor Siemian.

Denver is a 7.5-point home underdog hosting New England on Sunday night. The Patriots are on a run of 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games against the Broncos, but Peyton Manning would've been involved in some of those contests. New England has covered in 12 of its last 16 games overall, as well as in nine of its last 11 games on the road heading into Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday the team the Patriots beat in last year's Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons, will be trying to snap out of a funk as they host the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons are listed as 3-point home favorites for the game, although that line could move more in their favor if Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is finally forced to begin his six-game suspension.

Atlanta has lost SU in four of its last five games, and has failed to cover the spread in each of its last five outings. That has the Falcons at 4-4 SU and 2-6 ATS on the season, and trailing both New Orleans and Carolina in the NFC South standings. The Falcons are coming off a 20-17 loss on the road against the Panthers, in a game in which they were 3-point favorites.

The Cowboys have won three games in a row both SU and ATS, easily getting past Kansas City 28-17 as a 2.5-point home favorite last week. Dallas is now 5-3 both SU and ATS on the season, and in the wild card hunt in the NFC with the Eagles running away with the NFC East title. Dallas is a healthy 8-3 both SU and ATS in its last 11 games in Week 10 of the season.