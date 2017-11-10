NFL Reviewing Russell Wilson’s Lack of Concussion Test

Russell Wilson was sent off for a concussion test but was never examined by a doctor. 

By Dan Gartland
November 10, 2017

The NFL will conduct “a thorough review” of the Seahawks’ concussion evaluation on Russell Wilson in Thursday night’s game, the league announced Friday

Wilson left the game briefly after a shot to the jaw and was sent off the field by referee Walt Anderson to be evaluated for a potential concussion. Wilson was never tested, though, and instead left the medical tent before being examined by a doctor, declaring himself good to go. Wilson explained after the game that he “felt completely clear.”

“A thorough review is underway,” the league said in a statement. “According to the policy jointed developed by the NFL and NFLPA, if the Concussion Protocol is not properly followed the club is subject to discipline.”

Once a player is sent off for a concussion test, he must be cleared by the team doctor and an independent neurologist before he can return to the field. This didn’t happen in Wilson’s case, which would seem to be a clearcut violation of the policy. 

The NFL announced in 2016, after deciding not to punish the Rams for mishandling Case Keenum’s concussion the previous season, that violations of the concussion protocol would result in punishment. The fine for a first offense is $150,000 but commissioner Roger Goodell also has the authority to dock draft picks if the offending team is determined to have skirted the rules to achieve a competitive advantage. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters