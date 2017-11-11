How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Michigan vs. Maryland.

By Scooby Axson
November 11, 2017

Michigan seeks its third straight victory when the Wolverines go on the road to take on Maryland.

The Wolverines will once again start Brandon Peters at quarterback, who took over for an ineffective John O'Korn two weeks ago. Peters has completed 68% of his passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Maryland lost their last game, a 31–24 setback to Rutgers. The Terrapins have lost four of their last five games overall.

The teams will be meeting for the seventh time, with Michigan holding a 5-1 series lead. The Wolverines won last year's contest 59–3.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Remaining schedule

Michigan: at Wisconsin (11/18), vs. Ohio State (11/25)

Maryland: at Michigan State (11/18), vs. Penn State (11/24)

