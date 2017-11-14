After the San Francisco 49ers earned their first victory on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns (0-9) are the only team left in the NFL without a win.

In the past, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) would give the Browns a solid shot to pick up a W, but not this season, as they sit as 7.5-point home underdogs to the AFC South co-leaders for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Jaguars needed a furious finish to edge the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in overtime on Sunday and win their third game in a row. Jacksonville has won three of the past four meetings with Cleveland both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but dropped two of the last three on the road SU.

The Browns are coming off a 38-24 road loss to the Detroit Lions after leading 24-17.

Another team battling Cleveland for the league’s worst record and the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is the New York Giants (1-8), who are listed as double-digit home dogs for the first time in 10 years against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3).

The Giants were on the losing end of San Francisco’s first win on Sunday and look like they will have the first head coach fired in Ben McAdoo. The Chiefs are 11-point road favorites on the Week 11 NFL odds despite losing four of the past five meetings and failing to cover seven of the last eight.

On the other end of the spectrum, one of the best games in Week 11 will pit the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) as 2.5-point home chalk versus the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) in a battle of surprising division leaders. Former Los Angeles quarterback Case Keenum has been outstanding since replacing Sam Bradford for Minnesota this year while rookie Jared Goff has certainly justified letting him go to the Vikings in his second season for the Rams.

Los Angeles has lost five of six at Minnesota, but the Vikings have failed in each of their previous three attempts to put together a six-game winning streak.

Three other intriguing Week 11 games to watch include the New England Patriots (7-2) taking on the Oakland Raiders (4-5) in Mexico City, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) on Sunday Night Football and the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) hosting the Atlanta Falcons (5-4) on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots are 5.5-point chalk and have won four straight (3-1 ATS) against the Raiders. The Eagles are 3-point road favorites, and the visiting team has won six of eight in the series (8-3 ATS run).

In addition, the Falcons are 5-2 SU in the previous seven matchups with the Seahawks, beating them in last year’s divisional playoff game after covering in a Week 6 road loss. That said, Seattle is a 3-point home favorite off a 22-16 road win against the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game.