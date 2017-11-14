NFL Odds: Opening Betting Lines for Week 11, Game Trends Roundup

Analyzing the opening betting lines for the NFL's week 11 slate.

By OddsShark
November 14, 2017

After the San Francisco 49ers earned their first victory on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns (0-9) are the only team left in the NFL without a win.

In the past, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) would give the Browns a solid shot to pick up a W, but not this season, as they sit as 7.5-point home underdogs to the AFC South co-leaders for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Jaguars needed a furious finish to edge the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in overtime on Sunday and win their third game in a row. Jacksonville has won three of the past four meetings with Cleveland both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but dropped two of the last three on the road SU.

The Browns are coming off a 38-24 road loss to the Detroit Lions after leading 24-17.

Another team battling Cleveland for the league’s worst record and the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is the New York Giants (1-8), who are listed as double-digit home dogs for the first time in 10 years against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-3).

The Giants were on the losing end of San Francisco’s first win on Sunday and look like they will have the first head coach fired in Ben McAdoo. The Chiefs are 11-point road favorites on the Week 11 NFL odds despite losing four of the past five meetings and failing to cover seven of the last eight.

On the other end of the spectrum, one of the best games in Week 11 will pit the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) as 2.5-point home chalk versus the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) in a battle of surprising division leaders. Former Los Angeles quarterback Case Keenum has been outstanding since replacing Sam Bradford for Minnesota this year while rookie Jared Goff has certainly justified letting him go to the Vikings in his second season for the Rams.

Los Angeles has lost five of six at Minnesota, but the Vikings have failed in each of their previous three attempts to put together a six-game winning streak.

Three other intriguing Week 11 games to watch include the New England Patriots (7-2) taking on the Oakland Raiders (4-5) in Mexico City, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) on Sunday Night Football and the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) hosting the Atlanta Falcons (5-4) on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots are 5.5-point chalk and have won four straight (3-1 ATS) against the Raiders. The Eagles are 3-point road favorites, and the visiting team has won six of eight in the series (8-3 ATS run).

In addition, the Falcons are 5-2 SU in the previous seven matchups with the Seahawks, beating them in last year’s divisional playoff game after covering in a Week 6 road loss. That said, Seattle is a 3-point home favorite off a 22-16 road win against the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters