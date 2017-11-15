Researchers May Have Detected CTE in Living Person for First Time

Researchers believe they may have diagnosed CTE in a live person.

By Chris Chavez
November 15, 2017

Researchers at Evanston's NorthShore University HealthSystem believe they found traces of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in a former football player while he was still alive, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Dr. Julian Bailes and other researchers had former football players undergo tests four years ago to try and detect the brain disease while they were still alive. The findings were published in the journal Neurosurgery last week and reported that one of the former players, who underwent a brain scan that appeared to indicate CTE, was posthumously diagnosed with the disease.

Further testing is needed to prove the result by Bailes and his team of researchers.

CTE is linked to repetitive head trauma and can cause impaired judgment, aggression, memory loss and depression. CTE has only been diagnosed postmortem.

Diagnosing CTE in Living Patients: 5 Years Away?

“If there’s ever a treatment developed, you can test the response to it,” Bailes told the Chicago Tribune. “If you can trust the scans, you can tell a football player he shouldn’t keep playing, or tell someone in the military he can’t get in the way of explosions.”

