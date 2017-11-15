The New England Patriots (7-2) have played more teams from both the AFC West and NFC South than their own division so far, and they will complete their slate against the former this Sunday when they meet the Oakland Raiders (4-5) in Mexico City as 7-point favorites on the NFL Week 11 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since losing their season opener to the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots have gone an impressive 7-1 straight up with a 5-3 mark against the spread.

Last year, New England was underrated early in the season with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady suspended for the first four games. This year, you can certainly make an argument that the Pats were overrated in losing two of their first four SU and going 1-3 ATS.

But they have finally found their groove during a current five-game winning streak in which they have covered the spread four times, capped by a 41-16 rout of the Denver Broncos on the road in the Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off their bye week and still have hopes of making the postseason again, only this time with quarterback Derek Carr under center. Carr broke his leg at the end of last season and was not able to play during the team’s return to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Oakland has struggled to return to form with Carr back but has shown glimpses of its potential in winning two of three prior to the bye.

This is essentially a must-win “home” game for the Raiders in their home away from home where they defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 as 6.5-point chalk in 2016. They have covered five straight after a bye but have lost four in a row to New England.

Later in the Week 11 Sunday Night Football game, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) as 3.5-point road chalk in a key NFC East showdown. The visitor has dominated this series lately, going 6-2 SU in the past eight meetings and 8-3 ATS in the last 11 dating back to 2011, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Cowboys clearly are not the same team without running back Ezekiel Elliott, as the NFL’s reigning rushing champ finally served the first game of a six-game suspension in a 27-7 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Elliott had rushed for 390 yards and scored six touchdowns during a three-game winning streak before that setback.

Like Oakland, Philadelphia is coming off a bye and enters Week 11 with a one-game lead in the race for home-field advantage in the NFC. One betting trend not on the Eagles’ side is the fact that they have gone 3-8 SU in their previous 11 away from home after winning their last road game. Another is that Dallas is 9-3 SU in its last 12 at home.