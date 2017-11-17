The Cardinals signed 10-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract extension for the 2018 season, a deal that will keep Fitzgerald in Arizona should he decide to return for a 15th season.

The likelihood of a deal was first reported by ProFootballTalk, while the Cardinals officially announced the agreement on Friday morning.

Fitzgerald, 34, has spent the entirety of his career with the Cardinals, who selected him with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft. He quickly emerged as one of the league's best receivers and has managed to stay productive in recent years. Fitzgerald led the NFL in receptions with 107 a season ago. This season, despite spotty quarterback play, Fitzgerald has stayed productive; his 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns leads the Cardinals in all three categories.

Should he decide to return for 2018—which is not a definite, as he is reportedly still considering retirement—Fitzgerald will have a legitimate chance to move up significantly in the record books. He is just 868 yards behind Terrell Owens for second place in reception yards and five touchdowns behind Antonio Gates for sixth all-time.

For his career, Fitzgerald is third all-time in receptions (1,185), sixth in receiving yards (15,066) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (107).

This summer, Fitzgerald told ESPN that Super Bowl aspirations, rather than personal accolades, motivate him to continue playing. Fitzgerald has played in one Super Bowl, which the Cardinals lost 27-23 to the Steelers.