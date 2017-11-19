Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 11, courtesy of Game Stream.

Bills QB Nathan Peterman struggled mightily, throwing five touchdowns in the first half of his first NFL start. Tyrod Taylor took over after halftime, but things weren’t all roses for him, as Melvin Ingram recovered his fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Oh, you know, just Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks doing Brady and Cooks things. Cooks had 149 yards and a touchdown as New England dispatched Oakland 33–8 in Mexico City.

Somehow Dre Kirkpatrick returned an interception 101 yards ... without scoring a touchdown.

The first drive of Nathan Peterman’s first NFL start could have gone better.

Kenny Stills racked up 180 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers, including this 61-yard touchdown from Matt Moore (Jay Cutler was knocked out of the game with a concussion) but the Dolphins fell 30–20.

Adam Thielen had another impressive day with 123 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Vikings beat the Rams in a highly-anticipated NFC showdown.

Jay Ajayi who? Dolphins RB Damien Williams had his best game of the season, with most of his 78 rushing yards coming on this 69-yard run.

Browns’ Matthew Dayes kicked off the Cleveland-Jacksonville game with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 53 yards. The Browns ultimately lost 19–7 to the Jaguars, remaining winless on the season.