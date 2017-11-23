Cowboys RG Zack Martin Out With Head Injury

The Cowboys Zack Martin has been ruled out to return of the remainder of the Chargers' game after he left a little before the end of the first quarter with a concussion, reports Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

The All-Pro right guard went to the medical tent to get evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of the game right after halftime.

The Cowboys (5–5) were struggling to score as is, losing 3–0 at halftime. The Chargers out-gained the Cowboys in the first half 228 yards to 84.

Backup Joe Looney took Martin's place.

Follow the game here.