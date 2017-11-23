Cowboys RG Zack Martin Out With Head Injury

The Cowboys Zack Martin has been ruled out for the remainder of the Chargers' game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 23, 2017

The Cowboys Zack Martin has been ruled out to return of the remainder of the Chargers' game after he left a little before the end of the first quarter with a concussion, reports Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. 

The All-Pro right guard went to the medical tent to get evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of the game right after halftime. 

The Cowboys (5–5) were struggling to score as is, losing 3–0 at halftime. The Chargers out-gained the Cowboys in the first half 228 yards to 84.

Backup Joe Looney took Martin's place. 

