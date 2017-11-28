Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib both had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game upon appeal, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two brawled during the first quarter of the Raiders-Broncos game in Oakland on Sunday. Multiple punches were thrown between the two players, who have a history—last season, Talib yanked Crabtree's chain off his neck. Video showed Talib ripping the chain off again on Sunday.

Both players were ejected for their actions, as was Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, who shoved an official during the skirmish.

Crabtree will now be elegible to return in Week 14 at the Chiefs, while Talib can return to the field on Dec. 10 against the Jets.