Early in the season, the Los Angeles Chargers (5-6) looked like they might challenge the Cleveland Browns (0-11) for the worst record in the NFL.

But following a disappointing 0-4 start, the Chargers have won five of seven games to put themselves into position to possibly win the AFC West as they head into Week 13 as massive 13.5-point favorites against the Browns on Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Both Los Angeles teams have actually played well recently and could make the playoffs if they can continue that trend. The Chargers are coming off a 28-6 rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and they have won five of the past seven meetings with Cleveland straight up.

However, the Browns have covered the spread in five straight games in the series, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

As for the NFC South-leading Rams (8-3), they visit the Arizona Cardinals (5-6) as 6.5-point road chalk in Week 13 after snapping an eight-game winning streak for the New Orleans Saints (8-3) last Sunday. The Rams own a one-game lead on the Seattle Seahawks (7-4) in the division and have gone 5-1 SU and against the spread in their last six games.

The Cardinals are 0-6-1 ATS in their past seven divisional home games.

The Saints do not get a break following their 26-20 loss at Los Angeles, next hosting the Carolina Panthers (8-3) as 4-point home favorites. New Orleans started its winning streak with a 34-13 rout at Carolina in Week 3, improving to 4-0-1 ATS in the last five games between the teams. The Saints have won eight straight games as favorites (6-2 ATS).

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) are in danger of surrendering their AFC West lead to the Chargers and Oakland Raiders (5-6) after losing for the third time in a row last week. The Chiefs fell 16-10 at home to the Buffalo Bills (6-5) and now visit the New York Jets (4-7) as 3.5-point road favorites. Kansas City has covered six of seven versus the Jets.

The Raiders have a winnable game this Sunday at home against the New York Giants (2-9), sitting as 7.5-point betting favorites for their Week 13 matchup. Oakland defeated the Denver Broncos (3-8) at home 21-14 last week, and the favored team has won the last six in this series versus New York.

However, both of the two wins for the Giants this season have come as big underdogs against AFC West teams.

The Bills remain on track to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 1999, but they have a huge test at home in Week 13 against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (9-2). Buffalo is listed as an 8-point underdog and has dropped 24 of the past 27 meetings with New England. The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots are riding a five-game winning streak ATS and have won seven in a row SU.

And in the Sunday Night Football matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) will go for their 10th consecutive victory when they visit the Seahawks as 4.5-point road favorites.

Seattle is 3-0 both SU and ATS in the previous three meetings with Philadelphia and has not closed as a home dog of four points or more since October 14, 2012. The Seahawks have covered four straight games under that scenario, winning three of them SU.