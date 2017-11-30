While the New England Patriots (9-2) continue their run toward a repeat Super Bowl trip and another Vince Lombardi Trophy, the team they last faced in going for back-to-back titles has become the undisputed top team in the NFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) will try to extend their winning streak to 10 games against the Seattle Seahawks (7-4) on Sunday night, and they are not only listed as road favorites in that matchup but also the second choice on the odds to win Super Bowl 52 at +350 (bet $100 to win $350) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Patriots remain the favorites to win their sixth Super Bowl at +250, but the Eagles might be the only contender that can beat them. Philadelphia is balanced offensively with second-year quarterback Carson Wentz leading the passing game and running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi pacing the rushing attack.

Then in total defense, the Eagles rank sixth overall, giving up 291.6 yards per game, including a league-low 65.1 on the ground. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) and Baltimore Ravens (6-5) have given up less points this season.

New England has taken positive strides to improve its defense heading down the final stretch, and having future Hall of Famer Tom Brady under center certainly helps as well. However, mounting injuries on both sides of the ball could eventually cause depth concerns for the defending NFL champs and keep them from repeating this year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) are already looking forward to their Week 15 matchup with the Patriots, which could determine home-field advantage in the AFC. Pittsburgh is the biggest threat to New England and the +600 third choice to win its seventh Super Bowl. If the Steelers can earn the top seed in the conference, they could have a good shot.

Six other NFC teams are listed between Pittsburgh and the next AFC contender – the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at +3300. The Minnesota Vikings (9-2), New Orleans Saints (8-3) and Atlanta Falcons (7-4) are all +1200 followed by the Los Angeles Rams (8-3) at +1400, Carolina Panthers (8-3) at +1800 and Seahawks at +2200.

The Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are two longer shots to consider in the AFC South, both at +4000 on the odds to win Super Bowl 52.