The Dallas Cowboys (6-6) headed into last Thursday night’s NFC East matchup against the Washington Redskins (5-7) as home underdogs after losing three straight games without running back Ezekiel Elliott. But after the Cowboys routed the Redskins 38-14 in primetime, they have new life with a shot to make the playoffs if they keep winning.

This Sunday, Dallas will have a great chance to do just that when they visit the New York Giants (2-10) as 5-point road favorites on the NFL Week 14 betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Giants fired head coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese on Monday, and quarterback Eli Manning is expected to get his starting job back after it was handed to backup Geno Smith last week. With or without Manning under center, New York remains a mess and has lost nine straight games versus NFC opponents, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Cowboys are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 divisional road games, but two of the losses have come against the Giants.

The Atlanta Falcons (7-5), Green Bay Packers (6-6) and Detroit Lions (6-6) are also all in must-win mode as they try to make the postseason in the NFC. The Falcons kick off Week 14 by hosting the New Orleans Saints as 1-point underdogs in the Thursday night game, and they have gone 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 at night.

The Packers also visit the winless Cleveland Browns (0-12) as 3.5-point road favorites, and they are 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games during the month of December. In addition, the Lions visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8) and are waiting to find out if quarterback Matthew Stafford can play after suffering a hand injury.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots (10-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2) are battling for the top seed and will square off in Week 15 in one of the biggest games this season. But first in Week 14, some of the teams below them in the conference standings have huge matchups on tap, including two going head-to-head in the crazy AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) were once rising Super Bowl contenders and now find themselves going the other direction as they will try to break a four-game losing streak against the Oakland Raiders (6-6). The Chiefs are listed as 4-point home chalk and have won five of the past six meetings with the Raiders (4-2 ATS).

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) are tied with Kansas City and Oakland atop the AFC West as they host the Redskins as 6-point home favorites. The Chargers started the year 0-4, but they suddenly have hopes of winning the division and making the playoffs thanks to a three-game winning streak along with six victories in their last eight games.

Washington’s postseason chances are much dimmer, but the team has won seven of the past 10 meetings. Also in their favor, the Redskins have a 10-3-1 ATS mark in their previous 14 Week 14 games, and their opponent has dropped five of six in December.