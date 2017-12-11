Report: Jerry Jones Tried To Propose A Six-Month Moratorium On Roger Goodell Contract Talk

Jerry Jones wanted a six-month moratorium period for discussing Roger Goodell's contract extension, according to ESPN.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 11, 2017

Before Roger Goodell agreed to his contract extension with the NFL owners, Jerry Jones offered up a resolution that would have tabled discussions about the deal for six months, Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wickersham, Jones's proposal was part of the 32-page agenda for the NFL's Special League Meeting that will be held Wednesday. The resolution was submitted Dec. 1, according to Wickersham, and in it, Jones asks for a six-month "moratorium on any and all actions taken pursuant" to Goodell's contract, "specifically, that the Commissioner's extension is not finalized during such moratorium."

Jones asked the resolution be voted on under a secret ballot, although that is normally reserved for critical league matters, ESPN reports.

Although Goodell's extension is already signed, Jones will still have the chance to speak about his concerns regarding Goodell's authority when it comes to player discipline because the resolution is on the agenda, according to Wickersham. With no shot at stopping Goodell's extension now, Jones and other owners will reportedly try to make significant changes to the NFL's executive vice presidents and how Goodell handles player discipline.

Inside Roger Goodell's Contract Extension

Throughout the lead up to Goodell getting his extension, Jones has been a prominent force in trying to stop it. There was talk about whether or not he would sue the league about the contract was handled, and the league had sent Jones a letter accusing him of conduct detrimental to the league.

