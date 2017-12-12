The NFL playoff picture is starting to fill itself out with the Pittsburgh Steelers winning the AFC North Division and the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC East Division. Other division champions will be determined next week.

The 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers, Colts, Giants and Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here's a quick look at playoff picture and scenarios going into Week 15:

Steelers Home Field Advantage

In order for Pittsburgh to lock up home field advantage for the AFC, they must beat the Patriots next week and the Jaguars must lose to the Texans.

Eagles Home Field Advantage

In order for Philadelphia to lock up home field advantage for the NFC, they must beat the Giants next week and the Vikings must lose to the Bengals.

Patriots Home Field Advantage

In order for the Patriots to lock up home field advantage for the AFC, they just need to beat the Steelers or the Bills must lose to the Dolphins.

Patriots First Round Bye

The Patriots would get a first-round bye with a win over the Steelers and a loss by the Jaguars to the Texans.

Jaguars Playoff Berth

The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans. The Jaguars can also clinch a playoff berth if the Bills lose to the Dolphins and the Ravens lose to the Browns.

Vikings NFC North Title

Minnesota can clinch the NFC North title with a win over Cincinnati. They can also clinch the division title with a loss by Detroit to Chicago or Green Bay losing to Carolina.

Wild Card Race

The following teams remain in the running for the AFC Wild Card race: Titans (8–5), Bills (7–6), Ravens (7–6), Chargers (7–6), Raiders (6–7), Dolphins (6–7), Jets (5–8), Bengals (5–8) and Texans (4–9).

The following teams remain in the running for the NFC Wild Card race: Panthers (9–4), Falcons (8–5), Seahawks (8–5), Lions (7–6), Packers (7–6), Cowboys (7–6) and Cardinals (6–7).