Panthers LB Thomas Davis' Suspension Reduced to One Game

The suspension for Davis' hit on Green Bay's Davonta Adams was initially two games. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 19, 2017

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis's suspension for an illegal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams has been reduced from two games to one, the league announced on Tuesday

Davis' appeal was heard by James Thrash, a third party jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association. 

The incident took place during the third quarter of Carolina's 31-24 victory over Green Bay on Sunday. Davis drilled Adams with an illegal blindside hit with helmet-to-helmet contact, and he was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The hit gave Adams a concussion and he did not return to the game after the incident. 

Davis appeared to regret the hit immediately and apologized for his actions after the game. 

"I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit!" Davis tweeted on Monday morning. "In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!"

The frustration Davis is addressing refers to Adams' tweets after the contest, in which Adams accused Davis of "head hunting." 

Davis has been fined once before this season for an illegal hit when the Panthers played the Bears.

"You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Davis, per ESPN. "Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because of your status as a repeat offender."

The Panthers' victory on Sunday improved their record to 10-4 and keeps them in the NFC's first Wild Card spot. Davis will miss next weeks game against the Buccaneers, but he will be eligible to return for a crucial matchup with the Falcons in Week 17. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters