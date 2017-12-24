Jerry Jones Expresses Confidence in Jason Garrett After Season-Killing Loss

The Cowboys will miss the playoffs, which means Garrett's job security will be a topic of debate. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 24, 2017

Shortly after a 21-12 loss to the Seahawks dropped his team out of playoff contention, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he has confidence in coach Jason Garrett going forward. 

"I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has such meaningfulness," Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George. "But I get to look at a lot of different things & have been around a lot of head coaches & coordinators. So I feel good about our head coach."

Garrett, 51, took over as Cowboys head coach midway through the 2010 season and has amassed a 66-53 record during his tenure. He's guided the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2014 and 2016, but both playoff campaigns ended with losses to the Packers in the Divisional round. 

Notably, Jones did not say that he feels good about his coordinators. During Sunday's loss, with Dallas trailing by nine with a first-and-goal at the three-yard line, the Cowboys elected not to give Ezekiel Elliott the ball. Instead, they called two consecutive pass plays, and a holding penalty then a sack removed any chance of a touchdown. Dan Bailey then missed a 34-yard field goal to all but seal the game, and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan's decision not to run has been heavily criticized. 

