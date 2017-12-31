Jack Del Rio told reporters that he was fired after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, according to Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

Del Rio led Oakland to a 6-10 season this year after going 12-4 last year and making the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Over his three seasons as the Raiders coach he went 25-23 overall and 8-10 against AFC West rivals.

This was Del Rio's second try as a head coach after spending nine seasons with the Jaguars from 2003-2011. He went 68-71 with Jacksonville.

It was reported Saturday that the Raiders might be pursuing former coach Jon Gruden to return to the team. Gruden coached the team from 1998-2001 and went 38-26 over those four seasons.