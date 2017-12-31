Raiders Fire Jack Del Rio After Three Seasons

Jack Del Rio went 25-23 as the Raiders coach over three seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 31, 2017

Jack Del Rio told reporters that he was fired after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, according to Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

Del Rio led Oakland to a 6-10 season this year after going 12-4 last year and making the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Over his three seasons as the Raiders coach he went 25-23 overall and 8-10 against AFC West rivals.

This was Del Rio's second try as a head coach after spending nine seasons with the Jaguars from 2003-2011. He went 68-71 with Jacksonville.

It was reported Saturday that the Raiders might be pursuing former coach Jon Gruden to return to the team. Gruden coached the team from 1998-2001 and went 38-26 over those four seasons.

