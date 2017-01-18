Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

Recipe from Southern Living

Nashville Hot Chicken is “really hot” these days—pardon the pun. What a lot of the country is just now discovering has actually been around since the 1930’s. It began years ago in Nashville with Thornton J. Prince III, a tall, handsome man who had a reputation for being a real ladies’ man. Legend has it that one of his ladies found out he’d been running around on her and decided to teach him a lesson. Instead of serving up her typical fried chicken, she’d give him something he’d never forget. She added the spiciest seasonings she could get her hands on to that fried chicken ensuring that it was anything but edible. Thornton took a bite and rather than scream in agony, he loved it. So he ditched that particular woman, kept her recipe, and opened the BBQ Chicken Shack, introducing Nashville Hot Chicken to the rest of the country. Today you can enjoy a hot chicken flavor profile at most any food establishment that serves fried chicken. You can even enjoy the spicy flavors in this simple dip recipe. If you are feeling adventurous, go ahead and bump up the amount of hot sauce and cayenne pepper. Just have plenty of liquid on hand the quench the fire. You may also try something sweet, as some people swear that a dessert helps tame the heat. While we suggest serving this dip with chicken wings, it is also delicious drizzled over pulled pork or a baked potato.

Total time Yield Five mins 8 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup)