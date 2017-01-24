Artichoke Crab Cakes

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Real Simple

This twist on classic crab cakes is packed with flavor thanks to the brininess of the marinated artichoke hearts. Though they work well as a main dish, you can also serve these as an appetizer—simply shape the crab mixture into miniature patties. For an added pop of color, arrange the crab cakes over a bed of greens, and top with a remoulade or salsa verde. If you’d like, make the patties ahead of time (they take minutes to whip up), and keep them refrigerated until ready to serve. Then, cook them in a large skillet over medium-high heat until they achieve a gorgeous golden brown sear.

Total time Yield
15 mins 4 servings (serving size: 2 crab cakes)

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, drained and picked
  • 1 (6-oz.) jar quartered, marinated artichoke hearts, drained
  • ½ cup fine, dried breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

1. Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl. Shape mixture into 8 patties. Cook patties in a lightly greased large nonstick skillet over medium-high until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

