Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Recipe from Southern Living

It’s time for a Super Bowl gathering, which means the search is on for a fan-favorite party dip. Everyone loves the traditional hot spinach dips and seven layer dips, but every now and then, you want to throw a new recipe in the mix and shake up the taste buds. Three ingredients that always seem to find their way into traditional party appetizers are bacon, pimiento, and avocados. In this delicious Super Bowl dip, all three characters come together to create one crowd-pleasing appetizer. With the year-round availability of gorgeous avocadoes, guacamole is a party favorite for outdoor fiestas around the fire pit or game-day gatherings around the big-screen. Instead of a make-ahead dish, guacamole is better made right at the serving table, where the avocado and other ingredients can be diced, tossed together, and served quickly for the freshest taste. While pimientos are usually seen mixed with cheese and mayonnaise to create that all time-favorite dish, pimiento cheese, in this recipe they add their sweetness and color to help create this Southern twist on guacamole. Everyone agrees that bacon makes everything better. We see it crumbled over milkshakes and doughnuts, and candied bacon strips are used as cocktail garnishes. While you can’t get any better than adding fried bacon to a serving of eggs and pancakes, it definitely adds a nice smoky, salty note to this party dip. Along with the traditional guacamole ingredients of lime juice, cilantro, and red onions, the addition of bacon and pimiento really turns this dish into something special.

Total time Yield 15 mins 8 servings