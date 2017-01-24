BBQ Beef-Stuffed Potatoes

Jennifer Causey

You’ll love the convenience of this recipe

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Cooking Light

You’ll love the convenience of this recipe: Beef chuck roast simmers to fork-tender perfection in the slow cooker, along with the “baked” potatoes that will get stuffed with the meat. Be sure to wrap the potatoes in parchment paper; we tested with foil, and the potatoes took on a metallic taste and unsightly brown color inside. For most slow cookers, small potatoes work best; 6 larger ones won’t fit. If you can’t find 4-ounce spuds, you can use 8-ouncers and cut each one in half when done. Serve simply steamed broccoli on the side, and dinner is done.

Total time Yield
8 hrs, 15 mins 6 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless chuck roast, trimmed
  • 1 1/2 cups vertically sliced red onion
  • Cooking spray
  • 6 (4-oz.) russet potatoes
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup)
  • 6 tablespoons light sour cream
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions

Directions

    1. Combine brown sugar, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; rub generously over roast.

    2. Place red onion slices in bottom of a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray; top with roast.

    3. Rub potatoes with oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Wrap each potato in parchment paper; arrange on top of roast. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours or until tender.

    4. Unwrap potatoes; split lengthwise, cutting to but not through the other side. Shred roast with 2 forks, and stir to combine with onion mixture.

    5. Top each potato with 1/2 cup beef mixture, 2 tablespoons cheese, 1 tablespoon sour cream, 2 teaspoons green onions, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters