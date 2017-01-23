Better Bacon Cheeseburger

1. Preheat grill to medium high. Gently mix together the sirloin, bacon, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Shape the mixture into 4 (½-inch- thick) patties. Press your thumb gently into the center of each patty to make an indentation.

2. Season the patties with the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper. Grill until nicely charred on 1 side, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook 2 minutes. Divide the Cheddar among the patties, cover, and cook until melted, about 2 minutes more.

3. Meanwhile, grill the onion slices, flipping once, until lightly charred and tender, about 4 minutes. Grill the buns, cut-side down, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

4. Stir together the mayonnaise, ketchup, and Sriracha in a small bowl. Top the bun bottoms with the patties, onion slices, spinach, and pickles. Divide the mayonnaise mixture among the bun tops and place on the burgers.