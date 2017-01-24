Blackberry Cobbler with Almond-Ginger Biscuits

Pockets of spicy crystallized ginger and sweet almonds are a surprising addition to this biscuit topping

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Southern Living

Pockets of spicy crystallized ginger and sweet almonds are a surprising addition to this biscuit topping.

Total time Yield
1 hour 6 servings

 

Ingredients

Filling
  • 7 cups fresh blackberries
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup (about 1 1/8 oz.) all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter, diced

Almond-ginger biscuits
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 3/4 cups (about 7 1/2 oz.) all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup turbinado sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup (4 oz.) cold salted butter, diced
  • 2/3 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted
  • 3 tablespoons minced crystallized ginger
  • 2/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Vanilla ice cream

Directions

    1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together the blackberries, sugar, almond extract, salt, flour, and butter in a large bowl. Place 6 lightly greased 8-ounce ramekins in an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Divide berry mixture among ramekins. Bake in preheated oven until mixture just begins to bubble, 12 to 14 minutes.

    2. Prepare the Almond-Ginger Biscuits: Whisk together baking powder, salt, flour, and 3 tablespoons of the turbinado sugar in a large bowl. Cut 1/2 cup butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender until mixture resembles small peas. Add almonds and crystallized ginger, and toss to combine. Add buttermilk, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead 3 to 4 times. Pat into a 3/4-inch-thick rectangle (about 7 by 5 inches). Cut into 6 pieces, about 3 by 2 1/2 inches.

    3. Remove ramekins from oven, and carefully place 1 dough piece over hot filling in each ramekin. Brush dough with egg, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar. Return to oven, and bake until fruit is bubbly and biscuits are golden, 22 to 25 minutes. Let stand 20 minutes. Top with vanilla ice cream.

      Add Reporters