Blackberry Cobbler with Almond-Ginger Biscuits

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together the blackberries, sugar, almond extract, salt, flour, and butter in a large bowl. Place 6 lightly greased 8-ounce ramekins in an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Divide berry mixture among ramekins. Bake in preheated oven until mixture just begins to bubble, 12 to 14 minutes.

2. Prepare the Almond-Ginger Biscuits: Whisk together baking powder, salt, flour, and 3 tablespoons of the turbinado sugar in a large bowl. Cut 1/2 cup butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender until mixture resembles small peas. Add almonds and crystallized ginger, and toss to combine. Add buttermilk, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead 3 to 4 times. Pat into a 3/4-inch-thick rectangle (about 7 by 5 inches). Cut into 6 pieces, about 3 by 2 1/2 inches.

3. Remove ramekins from oven, and carefully place 1 dough piece over hot filling in each ramekin. Brush dough with egg, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar. Return to oven, and bake until fruit is bubbly and biscuits are golden, 22 to 25 minutes. Let stand 20 minutes. Top with vanilla ice cream.