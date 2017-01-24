Buttermilk Potato, Chicken, and Cheddar Casserole

In this cheesy chicken casserole, leftover mashed potatoes form the base, rather than the topping, as they do in shepherd's pie.
Recipe from Cooking Light
In this cheesy chicken casserole, leftover mashed potatoes form the base, rather than the topping, as they do in shepherd's pie. Poaching bone-in chicken breasts in stock yields tender, juicy meat—use this method for enchiladas and chicken salad. Instead of draining and discarding the stock after poaching, return the liquid to the pan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until reduced to about 3 cups for a rich sauce or soup base. We love the texture and concentrated flavor of dried minced onion as the casserole topper, but you could skip it or substitute toasted, coarsely ground breadcrumbs.
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 5 mins
|6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cup)
Ingredients
- 4 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
- 2 (10-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
- 1 (12-oz.) pkg. steam-in-bag fresh broccoli florets
- 5 cups mashed potatoes
- 1/2 cup fat-free buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 5 ounces reduced-fat cheddar cheese, shredded and divided (about 1 1/4 cups)
- Cooking spray
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Bring stock to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Add chicken; reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Drain. Remove skin and bones from chicken; discard. When chicken is cool enough to handle, shred into pieces.
3. Cook broccoli according to package directions. Combine chicken, broccoli, and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and 2 ounces cheese (about 1/2 cup). Spoon mixture into a 9-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with remaining 3 ounces cheese (about 3/4 cup). Bake for 10 minutes or until casserole is bubbly and cheese is melted.