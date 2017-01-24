Buttermilk Potato, Chicken, and Cheddar Casserole

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Bring stock to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Add chicken; reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Drain. Remove skin and bones from chicken; discard. When chicken is cool enough to handle, shred into pieces.

3. Cook broccoli according to package directions. Combine chicken, broccoli, and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a large bowl. Stir in eggs and 2 ounces cheese (about 1/2 cup). Spoon mixture into a 9-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with remaining 3 ounces cheese (about 3/4 cup). Bake for 10 minutes or until casserole is bubbly and cheese is melted.