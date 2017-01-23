Caramelized Pork Belly

Recipe from Real Simple

One of the best parts of this recipe is that the slow cooker does most of the work for you, resulting in tender, saucy meat. If your supermarket doesn’t carry pork belly, ask the butcher counter to order it for you. But try looking for it in Latin or Asian markets. Don’t be intimidated by fish sauce; it can be found in the international aisle of most grocery stores and adds a salty funky note to the sauce, which is brightened with a bit of lime juice. The steamed rice and bok choy add a fresh counterpoint to the rich dish.

Total time Yield 4 hour, 50 mins 8 servings