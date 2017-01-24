Cheesy Jalapeno-Sour Cream Corn Muffins

The addition of sour cream makes these muffins incredibly tender—they won't dry out if made in advance.
Recipe from Cooking Light
Pickled jalapeños add a little extra zip and dimension without too much heat. You can omit them or substitute minced cilantro if you like. The addition of sour cream makes these muffins incredibly tender—they won't dry out if made in advance. Looking for a spooky spin? Use blue cornmeal; it'll turn the muffins a greenish blue. We love pairing these slightly spicy muffins with chili, classic soups, and even pulled pork. Be sure to let them cool for a few minutes before turning them out, but definitely don't over bake them.
|Total time
|Yield
|35 mins
|8 servings (serving size: 1 muffin)
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 3/4 cup fine yellow cornmeal
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3 tablespoons light sour cream
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeños
- 2 ounces preshredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (about 1/2 cup)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat 8 muffin cups with cooking spray.
2. Combine cornmeal and next 5 ingredients (through baking soda) in a large bowl. Combine sour cream, oil, and eggs in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add sour cream mixture to cornmeal mixture, stirring just until combined. Fold in jalapeños and cheese.
3. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Bake at 400°F for 12 to 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 5 minutes.